Asd Tigri Rugby Bari 1980 announces that a three-year agreement has been signed with the former national team Mauro Bergamasco as Technical Director. Winner of two league titles with Benetton Treviso and two French championships with the Stade français, 106 times international for Italy from 1998 to 2015, five editions of the Rugby World Cup, he will assist and support all the technical staff of the Bari team. The contract was signed this afternoon at the office of the lawyer. Carmine Volpetti Manager of Tigri Rugby Bari. On Sunday 27 March Bergamasco attended Bari’s match at della Vittoria, against Palermo, valid for the playoffs and which saw the red and white win 15 to 13.

“The agreement with Mauro” says Gennaro Totaro President of Bari, “represents a great effort for us, but clearly explains what our ambitions are, an international figure like the former national team will bring us experience and coaching skills, it will help us to give that imprint necessary to bring and do the great rugby in Bari, to make us grow, making us an important rugby attraction pole for southern Italy “.