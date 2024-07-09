Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 22:06

Federal deputy Mauro Benevides (PDT-CE) stated that the Management and Distribution Committee for the Goods and Services Tax (IBS) will have its forum in Brasília.

The statement was made this Monday, the 8th, during the presentation of the report on the tax reform regulation project that deals with the topic.

“It (the Management Committee) will have its forum in Brasília. It will operate here in the Federal District. It is also important to emphasize this. Many people have been asking me if this entity is from the beyond or if there will be a place where it will operate. It will operate here in Brasília,” said Benevides.

According to Benevides, the Management Committee will guide the inspection, launch and collection of taxes, administrative representation, judicial and extrajudicial collection and the issue of active debt.

According to the deputy, the WG also defined that the Management Committee must have at least 30% women.

According to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the text on the Steering Committee should be considered in the plenary after the legislative recess. The deputies of the GT, however, have asked the Chamber to speed up the vote for this month.