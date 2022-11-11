The separation between the former Inter striker and his wife-agent, a soap opera made of smartphones, stories, luxuries and goals. And in TV series, the ending always leaves some doubts
Triple whistle, hello to everyone. He was nice until he fed us. Signature, separation, divorce proceedings started, new partner for her, new partner for him. Love that much has selfato / amar forgives. Wanda and Maurito are no longer together, they have been telling us and repeating it – both – in all sorts of ways and now the news is also reaching the English hermit who has lived alone in the forest of Lake Treig for forty years. , feeding on berries and futile thoughts about the world, such as: but will it be true that they are no longer together or is it yet another crossover, or a narrative device that – by mixing plots and characters – makes the TV series more compelling?
