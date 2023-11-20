These are the words of the former postman from C’è Posta per Te: “I’ll tell you about my new life”

For a very long time Maurizio Zamboni he was the protagonist of the small screen and many will remember him as the postman of You’ve Got Mailas well as the author of Friends of Maria De Filippi. In 2019 his decision to leave the world of entertainment came and in an interview with ‘Tv Blog’ Maurizio talked about his new life. Let’s find out together what his words were.

In an interview given to ‘Tv Blog’, Maurizio Zamboni looked back at his career in the entertainment world. These were her words about it:

It was the end of 1999 and Maria De Filippi was testing the first deliveries for a new transmission. She initially tried with models, but she noticed that in front of people they struggled to create a relationship, to generate empathy. It was Maurizio Costanzo who suggested she call someone from the villages. There were me and Rossella Brescia. Then in a second phase Walter Zenga was also added.

Continuing with his speech, the former postman of You’ve Got Mail he then added:

The first envelope? I was sent to the EUR amusement park, I had to deliver the mail to a lady and she immediately felt at ease with her. This is a very delicate gesture, because you touch the intimacy of an individual who has something to resolve. You have to show respect and think that you are bringing a message of peace, from someone who wants to apologize. You have to tread carefully. Maria saw the audition of the delivery and considered it perfect in terms of timing, manner and impact. So she kept that track.

The interview that Maurizio Zamboni gave to ‘Tv Blog’ then continued by revealing the reasons so he decided to move away from the world of entertainment. These were his words about it: