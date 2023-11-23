A few weeks after his exit from the studio of Men and women, Maurizio Laudicino he returned to talk about his experience on the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out all his statements together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Maurizio Laudicino represented one of the protagonists most talked about Men and women. Despite his short stay in the studio of Maria De Filippi, the former knight has always ended up at the center of numerous debates due to the doubts that have emerged about his honesty. After dating Gemma Galgani, Maurizio had shown interest in Elena. However, due to the numerous criticisms received from Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti, the two decided to leave the program together.

The words of Maurizio Laudicino

Recently, the marketing communications expert spoke again about his Goodbye to the study of Men and women. There decision abandoning the program to follow Elena was spontaneous and done from the heart:

I made a gut decision. Finding myself in such a hostile context towards a woman who had already expressed her desire to go out at her own pace and who found herself almost physically pushed out by the commentators, I found it unbearable. When I saw her get up, I had the urge to go with her to help her. I couldn’t do otherwise when faced with this sort of bullying. I had no intention of abandoning but, on principle, I saw no alternative but to escort her out.

He then threw a poisonous arrow towards the commentatorsTina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti accusing them of having done “bullying“:

I was called a clown, no good, terms that offended me. The fact that they didn’t want to understand me pushed me to keep quiet. This is demonstrated by the fact that before we left, the pundits were determined that we should leave and, when we did, in the studio it was said “They left because they couldn’t defend their story, otherwise they would have stayed”. I don’t understand, should we have left or should we have stayed? Elena was almost physically forced to go out. I don’t remember there ever being such an aggressive attitude towards another person.

The case of the sale of Gemma Galgani’s image

Despite arguments with pundits, the former knight said he remained in good relations with production. Finally, he replied to accusations that he received, in particular the one linked to the alleged sale of the image by Gemma Galgani for professional reasons: