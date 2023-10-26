Who really is Maurizio Laudicino, former suitor of Gemma Galgani? Here is his real work and an unexpected backstory

In this season of Men and women Gemma was able to meet the knight Maurizio Laudicino. This latest arrival in the male parterre immediately showed a strong interest in the lady which, unfortunately, never went beyond a simple friendship.

For weeks at the center of the study there has been talk about him and his behavior towards Galgani after the request for a kiss. Great controversies, discussions and accusations have been leveled at Maurice by the other ladies and by the commentators themselves.

A few months after his entry into Men and women However, important new details have emerged regarding his private life and work. Here’s what we’re talking about.

Maurizio Laudicino, Gemma’s former suitor: Who he is and what work he does has been revealed

Several inconsistencies immediately made us think that the knight could play with the lady’s feelings. In fact, the latter never wanted to meet her alone but rather “exploited” Gemma’s presence at various events and dinners without being really interested in her.

This is what the commentators and the rest of the world have underlined on several occasions Throne Over. In particular, during the episodes it emerged that Maurizio deals with the organization of purely sporting events.

However, much of the audience at home continues to wonder who he really is Maurizio Laudicino. Well, here’s all the information we know about him! The knight is 57 years old and deals with marketing and communications in the sports sector and even high-level venues.

For about 6 years he has continued to manage his profession with other companies as a freelancer. However, what the latter omitted at the study center and which few knew was his creation of a film entitled “Christmas holidays in Forte dei Marmi”.

This film written and scripted by him is still present on Youtube and over the years has obtained around 3 million views. A real cinepanettone shot and edited in about 10 days with non-professional actors.