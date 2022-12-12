Landini: “In March, I’ll run again to lead the union”

Maurizio Landini, General Secretary of the CGIL, denies the rumors about his imminent entry into politics: “My role is to be a trade unionist. My main objective is to fight precariousness. I think that the strongest thing today is to put people in the position, with their intelligence and through work, to change society and to be fulfilled”.

“As far as I’m concerned, I think union activity can have this objective,” he said in the course of “Agora” on Rai Tre, where the presenter Monica Giandotti teased him about the possibility of his future descent into politics.

“I’m running again in March to be re-elected. Then what will happen … after I start to have a certain age. We’ll see in four years”, added Landini, suggesting that the closure with regard to political commitment is not definitive.

