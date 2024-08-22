The 64-year-old former parliamentarian of Fratelli d’Italia, Felice Maurizio D’Ettore, died suddenly in Calabria while he was on holiday

Shock for Italian politics: today, Thursday 22 August, the former parliamentarian of Fratelli d’Italia passed away Happy Maurizio D’Ettore. A heart attack was fatal for the 64-year-old, unfortunately leaving him no chance of survival.

A leading figure of the governing party, D’Ettore died while he was spending a holiday in Calabria. Last January, he had been chosen to fill the role of president of the college of the National Guarantor of the rights of persons deprived of personal liberty, known as Guarantor of prisoners in replacement of Mauro Palma.

The Minister of Justice’s condolences

One of the first to express his heartfelt condolences for the sudden passing of the former political exponent of Fratelli d’Italia was the Minister of Justice, Charles Nordiothrough a note that reads as follows:

“With all his collaborators, he expresses his deepest condolences for the irreparable loss. He remembers with emotion his moral integrity and great intellectual preparation. Also manifested in his last function as National Guarantor of the rights of persons deprived of personal liberty. We all gather around the family with the deepest affection and gratitude for all that he has given us”.

The Career of Felice Maurizio D’Ettore

Felice Maurizio D’Ettore was a full professor of private law at the School of Economics and Management of the University of Florence since 2005. Previously, D’Ettore had taught at the University of Studies of Insubria.

In 1994, the same year of its foundation, he joined the party of Forza Italia. For two terms, from 1995 to 1999 and from 2004 to 2009, he had been a municipal councilor in Bucinein the province of Arezzo.

Starting in 2007, Felice Maurizio D’Ettore became the provincial coordinator of People of Freedom (later Forza Italia) for the Province of Arezzo. He held this position until he left Forza Italia in 2021. Since 2022 he was part of the Fratelli d’Italia party. From 2011 to 2013 he was also the vice president of theRegional Health Agency of Tuscany.