The news of the death of Maurice Costanzo it was a real blow to the heart for all of us. We recall that the conductor and journalist died on Friday morning in Rome at the age of 84. The children of the TV giant, Camilla, Saverio and Gabriele were unable to hold back their tears in front of their father’s coffin.

As many of you know, Maurizio Costanzo has been married four times. From the marriage with Flaminia Morandi two children were born, Xavier and Camilla. As far as Gabriele is concerned, however, it must be said that the boy was adopted when he was 13 by Maurizio Costanzo and Maria DeFilippi.

In more than one interview, the TV giant stated that he has always had a relationship special with his children. These were the words he gave in his last interview very truein Silvia Toffanin’s living room:

One of my sons is a director, the girl wrote but now she’s more of a mother. The third is here with me because he follows me in the things I do on TV and he is the one who has lived my life the most. I got excited when he called me dad for the first time, he doesn’t know it but it’s true.

Who are Camilla and Saverio Costanzo: let’s get to know Maurizio Costanzo’s children better

As anticipated, Camilla and Xavier they are the children that Maurizio Costanzo had from his ex-wife Flaminia Morandi. The journalist and presenter talked about them in his last interview with Silvia Toffanin in the living room of very true.

In detail, Maurizio Costanzo stated that Saverio works as directorwhile Camilla writes even if for some time now she has been mainly dedicated to doing the mom. It must be said that both of Maurizio Costanzo’s sons gave their dad a splendid gift. Thanks to them, in fact, the TV giant has become grampa.

About his four nephews Maurizio Costanzo revealed: