Maurizio Costanzo rests in the Verano cemetery, in the temporary niche that also housed the beloved Italian actress Monica Vitti

The farewell to Maurice Costanzo shocked everyone. The great journalist died forever at the age of 84, after hospitalization. No one expected the sad epilogue, which arrived due to some post-operative complications.

Maurizio Costanzo rests at Verano cemeterythe burial is temporary. It is located in the same niche that hosted a great Italian actress: Monica Vitti.

The reporter will then be moved to his grave as soon as it becomes available. As also happened for Monica Vitti, who today rests in the tomb built by her family, also located inside the Verano cemetery.

There are numerous people who go to the tomb of Maurizio Costanzo every day, for pay him homage. Colleagues, family members and those who followed him every day.

A void, the one left by the great journalist, which can never be filled. As many of his colleagues have underlined, in tears in front of the cameras of well-known television programs, Maurizio Costanzo will be eternal and will live on forever in everyone’s heart.

Maria De Filippi returns to work after the death of Maurizio Costanzo

Maria De Filippi was very close to Maurizio Costanzo, theirs was a true and lasting love. The disappearance of the man has deeply marked her. But despite everything, she chose to go back to his jobbecause as she herself explained, this is how she was taught.

During the episode of C’è posta per te, recorded before Costanzo’s disappearance, but postponed as a sign of respect, the presenter had a thank you message, addressed to all those who supported her and sent her love during these difficult days. Here are his words: