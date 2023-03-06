Maurizio Costanzo’s body rests in a condominium of niches in the Verano monumental cemetery, in the space that belonged to Monica Vitti, who has now moved to a tomb built in the same structure by the family.

Fans of the TV presenter fill his grave with flowers, there are also small gifts and letters for him. “I came here twice, it’s not true that death erases everything. I’m here for a reason. I hope to become even just a shred of who you are”, reads a message left among the flowers, next to a small statue of an elf, “a lucky charm that has kept me company in my university career”.

Among other objects, a blue rosary, a box of licorice, holy cards and a Lourdes statuette. Someone photographs the tombstone as a souvenir, many wipe away their tears.

“It has been like this since last Monday, when Mr. Costanzo arrived – explains the employee at the reception – we know its location by heart: passage 8, row II, number 11”.