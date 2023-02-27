Costanzo’s wealth amounts to several tens of millions of euros accumulated over all these years of his career.

Maurice Costanzo he passed away last Friday at the age of 84. Journalist, author, presenter, he was one of the most famous and important television personalities of our country. Mauritius had been hospitalized for a week at a clinic Rome for a small routine operation. Then the complications and death arrived like a bolt from the blue.

Unanimous condolences from the whole world of journalism and entertainment. The funeral home saw the presence of numerous people, even ordinary people who wanted to say a last farewell to Maurizio.

Meanwhile, predictions are already being made on the huge scale legacy that Maurizio Costanzo he left to his wife Maria DeFilippi and to his three children: Saverio and Camilla, from his second wife Flaminia Morandi, and Gabriele, adopted with De Filippi.

There is talk of a wealth of at least 70 million euros between real estate but also intellectual properties such as for example the lyrics of songs that have made the history of Italian music such as “Se telephoning” sung by Mina but written by Costanzo.

Starting from the real estate properties, Costanzo apparently owned two 150m2 apartments in the Prati district of the capital. The journalist had the usufruct of these houses, while the bare ownership belongs to the presenter.

There are however all a variety of properties in the province of Grosseto, precisely near the thermal baths of Saturnia where he loved to go to relax. The reporter also possessed ad Ansedonia for the summer holidays as well as several lands and another house not far away Località Poderi.

The seaside villa in Ansedonia was one of her favorites. Purchased there in 2002 Maurizio also loved to work, but “only in the afternoon, in the studio, on a desk that I put in front of a window from where I can see the sea and the Argentario…” – he said very often.