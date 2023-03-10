The death of Maurice Costanzo he left an unfillable void in the world of entertainment and those who knew him well. George AssummaMaurizio’s lawyer and best friend, interviewed by the weekly Newhe said he was mainly concerned about Maria DeFilippi that after the death of the conductor and husband she will have to feel the affection and closeness of everyone.

“The one who worries me is Maria: behind the apparent detachment, she hides a deep emotionality, as I understood when I saw her suffer for the loss of her parents. She can always count on the support of her son Gabriele and the outlet for work, but she will need it of much love from us friends to fill, as far as possible, the emptiness he feels” – said George.

The lawyer also recounted the last hours of the journalist and presenter’s life who had been hospitalized for some time. When the conditions worsened, the children immediately understood that he was about to leave.

“He was still conscious. Her daughter Camilla asked him to recite her Ave Maria and he whispered her first verses and then stopped and said: ‘I can’t do it, you continue to pray for me’.

Between the two there was a beautiful friendship born a long time ago. “When we met, I had returned to my Catholic roots after a period of existential crisis while Costanzo had doubts about the existence of God. Yet we immediately got along and built a sincere relationship in which we had no secrets from each other other”.

Maria de Filippi after the stop due to Maurizio’s death has meanwhile returned to her job, that of managing successful programs such as There is mail for you, Friends and Men and Women.

A way to overcome the pain that afflicts her by doing what she likes most and that keeps her going without thinking about her husband.