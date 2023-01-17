In the last few hours, the news of the arrest of the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has upset Italy. Maurizio Costanzo also had his say on this case.

To Fanpage.it Maurice Costanzo commented on the arrest of the boss Messina Money:

I learned of Matteo Messina Denaro’s arrest on the news and I jumped from my chair, I thought it could never happen. It is proof that the constant work of the police can lead to the arrest of a number one wanted man like him.

The conductor Mediaset during an interview conducted by Sandro Rutolo for Fanpage.it on the possible involvement of the State he comments:

I don’t know, the state arrested him, thank goodness it happened. Let’s think about how many scoundrels don’t get arrested, so that’s good.

He then also commented on the intervention of Rita From the Church:

I think that half of Sicily has covered him, now the ‘fun’ of the investigators will be to go and find all those who have protected him in recent years. Rita Dalla Chiesa’s intervention is fundamental today, on the day in which Rai 1 will broadcast her fiction about her father played by Sergio Castellitto (General Dalla Chiesa, ed), it is a beautiful coincidence.

Maurizio Costanzo comments on the arrest of the super fugitive boss



And then Maurice Costanzo tells of the attack suffered in Via Fauro on May 14, 1993, during which his wife was also involved Maria DeFilippi:

The magistrates told me that he joined me at Parioli for an inspection, to understand if and how it would have been possible to carry out the attack outside the theatre. Parioli was a public place, I couldn’t control spectator by spectator. I had chosen to do a public job and therefore in that case I was paying the consequences.

A life that changed forever, but that the journalist does not deny. Everyone must contribute to the fight against the mafia, he explains: