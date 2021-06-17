Giulia De Lellis, known as a very successful influencer, was recently a guest of Maurizio Costanzor on his famous show. Surely, however, the presenter did not expect what happened during the interview. Giulia began her career on TV as a suitor in the UeD studio.

From there she went hand in hand with Andrea Damante, who is now her ex. After that, De Lellis got her luck via Instagram, where her followers made social media a full-fledged job. Recently, Giulia took the helm of a new television format: Love Island. Maurizio Costanzo decided to call her for an interview on his show, precisely to talk about the working windows that the web offers.

Together with De Lellis, present in the living room of Maria De Filippi’s husband, there are also Tommaso Zorzi and Beatrice Valli, all invited to talk about the phenomenon of influencers. In addition to Maurizio, they were interviewed by Paola Barale and Laura Freddi. In the course of their chat, however, Giulia De Lellis she found herself having to take a hit unexpected from the landlord.

Maurizio Costanzo, noting the shoes worn by the two girls, obviously with very high heel, he asked, turning to Giulia: “But isn’t there an influencer with slippers?”. The studio lets out a loud laugh while Giulia it freezes and appears definitely embarrassed.

After the clamor of the public, De Lellis took the floor: “Of course I wear them, 90% of the time”. Recently, Giulia also talked about herself in an interview with the weekly Novella 2000, to explain something more about her new broadcast. These are some of the influencer’s words: “I had to start studying English again. I wanted to better understand the format they explained to me, but seeing it is another thing “.