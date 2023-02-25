“How sad to hear from Maurizio Costanzo. He was an amazing journalist, speaker and TV host. I really enjoyed talking to him and appearing on his show from time to time.” To tweet it is Katherine Kelly Lang, interpreter of the famous character of Brooke Logan of the soap ‘Beautiful’, which thus recalls Maurizio Costanzo. “She was always so kind, sweet and so intelligent. We will miss you Maurizio”, writes the actress posting a series of photos that portray her in front of the Parioli theater poster and on the stage of the ‘Maurizio Costanzo Show’.

