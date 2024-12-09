It is difficult to remember a more charged, dynamic, elegant, powerful in sound and extremely careful in expressive interpretation.

12/09/2024



Updated at 7:20 p.m.





Music

Giuseppe Verdi

Libretto

Salvatore Cammarano

stage direction

Alex Olle

musical direction

Maurizio Benini

Scenography

Alfons Flores

Locker room

Lluc Castells

Lightning

Urs Schönebaum

Interpreters

Olga Maslova (Leonora), Antonio Poli (Manrico), Ekaterina Semenchuk (Azucena), Lucas Meachem (The Count of Luna), Holly Brown (Inés), Adolfo Corrado (Ferrando), Filipp Modestov (Ruiz), Lluís Martínez (Old Gypsy ), Antonio Lozano (messenger), Cor de la Generalitat Valenciana, Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana

Place

Palau de les Arts, Valencia

He Valencian Palau de les Arts resumes the season after the stoppage caused by the dana and the suspension of the performances of ‘La verbena de la Paloma’ after the production of Nuria Castejón previously premiered in Madrid. Let there be…









