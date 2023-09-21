Belpietro’s Sei closes 2022 at a loss, weighed by the devaluation of the subsidiary Stile Edizioni

Maurizio Belpietro he goes on a “slimming treatment”. A few weeks ago, in fact, in Milan in front of the notary Manuela Agostini he introduced himself Piergiorgio Bonometti in his capacity as board member of Italian Publishing Company (Sei), the company founded and controlled by Belpietro who publishes the newspaper “The truth”. Six showed up with a capital of 540 thousand euro of which Belpietro has the very large majority with minor shareholders Nicola Benedetto And Mario Giordano.



Bonometti led the members’ meeting that tried the budget 2022 closed with one loss of 2.3 million of euros due to the full devaluation of the subsidiary Style Editions: put into liquidation at the end of last year, it was established at the end of 2019 with the sale of the publications from Mondadori to Belpietro and edited Tustyle, Confidenze, Modern Cuisine, Sale&Pepe and Starbene.

Bonometti then presented a patrimonial situation updated at the end of last May which highlighted the loss of 2022 it’s a profit from January 2023 of 313 thousand euros. The members therefore decided to cover losses in full eliminating the extraordinary reserve by 1.33 million and the legal reserve by 108 thousand euros and also eliminating the capital. Belpietro then disbursed 453 thousand 096 euros, Benedetto 108 thousand 194 euros and Giordano 28 thousand 710 euros to cover the residual debt of 364 thousand 328 euros and also reconstitute the capital. The new capitalHowever, it is only 87 thousand 500 euros of which Belpietro has 78.12%, Benedetto 16.9% and Giordano the remaining 4.95%. In recent months, rumors have circulated of possible entry of new shareholders.

