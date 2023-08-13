The death of Maurizio Bassetto is shrouded in mystery: the restaurateur was found lifeless with evident signs of a knife

The owner of the restaurant in Cimadolmo (Treviso) was found lifeless on 12 August Maurice Bassetto. The discovery was made in the early hours of the morning, in land near his premises. Precisely in a manure pit located in the Via Cavalieri area of ​​Vittorio Veneto. The first alarm was raised by a family member, who was no longer able to contact the 80-year-old.

The lifeless body of Maurizio Bassetto was found in a tank and, according to the first tests by the coroner, the death dates back to a few days earlier. It is not yet clear what happened, the investigators are investigating waiting for theautopsy reveal the exact cause of death. For the moment, no track is excludednot even that of a crime.

From the first news that emerged, it would seem that signs caused by edged weapons. Signs compatible with some tools found right on Bassetto.

Maurice Bassetto he was very well known

In Treviso, the restaurateur was well known. In fact, there are numerous messages that people are posting on his Facebook page in these hours. Firefighters and carabinieri officers also attended the site of the discovery. The latter are investigating to try to reconstruct the last hours of Maurizio’s life.

He had been a restaurateur for some time, everyone is remembering him as a man always ready to fight to defend his ideals, with a solitary and not always easy character. Maurizio Bassetto loved his work, loved his place and carried it forward with so much passion. He was separated and had no children.

It will now be necessary to wait for the result of the autopsy, which will be essential for identifying the exact cause of death and the investigations of the forces of order, indispensable for reconstructing the last moments of life of the Treviso restaurateur.

Even the Mayor of Cimadolmo, like many residents, wanted to remember him with these words: