By Rik Spekenbrink



Yesterday Maurits Hendriks had a closing day with his closest colleagues from sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF, today his successor André Cats will start at Papendal as technical director. “No interwar period, no vague period with two people at the helm, just the way I wanted it,” says Hendriks. After thirteen and a half years he hands over the baton as ‘sports boss of the Netherlands’.