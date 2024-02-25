Mauritius | Media: More than 3,000 people stuck on a cruise ship due to suspected cholera

During the cruise, some of the ship's passengers had experienced symptoms suggestive of stomach disease.

Mauritius has prevented the cruise ship Norwegian Dawn from arriving at its port due to a “health risk”. USA Today according to the ship there are fears of cholera infections.

The cruise ship arrived in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, on Saturday. According to the news agency Reuters, a spokesperson for the US-owned Norwegian Cruise Line, which operates the ship, said that during the cruise some of the ship's passengers had experienced symptoms suggestive of a stomach disease. Norwegian newspaper VG's several passengers have been quarantined on board.

A USA Today reporter on board says he heard that the stomach problems are suspected to be caused by cholera. Also Le Mauricie tells about suspected cholera. According to it, the health authorities took samples from about 15 passengers during Sunday morning.

Hygiene measures have been increased on the ship, and during Tuesday it should be found out whether the ship really has cholera.

According to the media, the ship has 2,184 passengers and 1,026 staff members. About 2,000 passengers were scheduled to disembark in Port Louis, and approximately 2,200 new passengers were scheduled to board. According to Reuters, their journey does not begin until Tuesday.