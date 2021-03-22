The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Mauritius has approved the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V. This was reported on Monday, March 22, by the press service of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

“RDIF welcomes the decision of the Mauritian regulatory authorities to approve the use of Sputnik V, which has an efficiency of 91.6% and is one of the leading vaccines for the fight against coronavirus,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the foundation.

As specified in the press service of the fund, Mauritius became the 55th state in the world that approved the use of the Russian vaccine.

“The registration of the drug was carried out within the framework of an emergency use authorization (EUA). Thus, the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in countries with a total population of over 1.4 billion people. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by state regulators, ”the RDIF said.

At the moment, “Sputnik V” is also approved in Belarus, Argentina, Serbia, Palestine, Venezuela, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Kazakhstan, San Marino, Slovakia and other countries.

Earlier that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the high interest in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine abroad. He stressed that international interest in the drug is growing, despite the deliberate discrediting and informational stuffing against Sputnik V.

Sputnik V became the first coronavirus vaccine in the world and in Russia. The drug was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. It was registered on August 11, 2020.

According to information published by the medical journal The Lancet, according to the results of the third phase of clinical trials of this drug, its effectiveness was 91.6% after analyzing data from more than 19 thousand volunteers, in relation to severe cases of coronavirus – 100%.