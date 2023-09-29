Ould Ghazouani said that the anti-French sentiment that has developed in some French-speaking African countries is explained by “expectations that I consider excessive, among some African population groups towards a historically friendly country.”

“Africa expects a lot from France,” he added, considering that the anti-Paris sentiments particularly reflect a “malignant populism” that is not unique to Africa but rather “is being expressed everywhere on the planet” and is “largely amplified by social media networks.”

He stressed that France’s withdrawal from Niger is neither a failure “nor a humiliation,” saying, “It undoubtedly has a reason to leave.”

Although four of the G5 countries in the Sahel region (Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali) have recently witnessed coups or changes at the leadership level, the organization that was established in 2014 to fight terrorism and underdevelopment “is not dead,” Ould Ghazouani stressed.

He said, “This organization that I head is still in existence. Only Mali has left it so far,” noting that the reasons behind its establishment, which are “the fight against terrorism and joint efforts for development, remain valid.”

Ould Ghazouani acknowledged that “Mali’s exit poses a problem,” but called for “overcoming” the differences “through dialogue.”

The Mauritanian president stated that “the current situation in the Sahel region in general is not good, but rather very bad,” acknowledging that “all countries in the region are under pressure, including my country.”

He spoke of an intensification in the activities of terrorist groups, “especially since the French Barkhane forces are no longer present here, nor are those affiliated with the UN Minusma mission.”