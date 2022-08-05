A group of around 140 sub-Saharan immigrants was intercepted by the Mauritanian coast guard when it was heading in a boat to the Canary Islands, in Spain, according to what a security source has informed Efe. This spokesman added that one of the members of the group died on the high seas and specified that the boat was discovered this Thursday by a coast guard plane when it was facing technical problems, including fuel shortages. The migrants, including three women and a minor, were taken on a coast guard ship to the city of Nouadhibou, 470 kilometers north of Nouakchott, to receive medical care.

The migratory advance from the African coasts is far from stopping. In the first seven months of the year, 9,589 people have arrived on the islands by sea, which represents a rise of 27.3% compared to the same period in 2021, according to data collected by the Ministry of the Interior. The number of arrivals detected until July of this year is 47% higher than that registered in the same period of 2020, a year that became the second with the most arrivals since 2006.

The archipelago, in this way, accounts for 57% of the total number of immigrant arrivals throughout Spain (both by sea and by land) so far this year. At the national level, the total number of immigrants who arrived in Spain irregularly until July 31 amounted to 16,718, 3.3% more than in the same period of 2021, although the trend of continued decline in arrivals in Spain continues. the coasts.

The Canarian route, in addition, happens to be one of the deadliest by sea. The Missing Migrants program the International Organization for Migration, has detected at least 322 deaths so far this year, 67% of the total deaths recorded by this agency dependent on the United Nations. The last known case occurred on July 25. Then, a four-year-old girl and a woman were found dead in the Atlantic aboard the inflatable boat with which they were trying to reach Lanzarote along with 49 other people, according to sources from the Red Cross and the 112 of the Canary Islands.

An average of five migrants have died each day trying to reach Spain during the first half of 2022, which represents a total of 978 victims, according to the report Rights to life presented on July 20 by the group Caminando Fronteras. Of these deaths, 800 have occurred on the Canarian Route, the deadliest, according to their data. According to this organization, 4,016 people perished in 2021 on the way to the islands in a total of 124 shipwrecks of which it was aware. A recent investigation by the International Committee of the Red Cross reveals the difficulties in identifying the bodies of those who try to reach Europe and confirms that the trail of the vast majority is lost: Spain recovers only 9% of the bodies of migrants who die in the sea.