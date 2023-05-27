Mauritanians went to the polls today, Saturday, to choose the remaining 36 seats in Parliament in the second round of legislative elections, according to what the Independent National Elections Commission announced.

These elections are supposed to consolidate the majority achieved by the ruling Insaf Party, led by President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazwani, which is the first since he assumed the presidency of the country in 2019, which is known as one of the few most stable countries in the Sahel region that is witnessing attacks by terrorists.

Two voting systems are adopted according to the type of electoral district.

The results will be announced in the next few days.

The first round of elections took place on May 13.

In addition to its landslide victory in the first round, the Insaf Party also won in regional councils and in 165 municipalities out of 238. Presidential elections are scheduled for 2024.