A joint statement of the two ministries said, “After the cowardly terrorist operation that claimed the lives of two martyrs and two wounded members of the National Guard on Sunday evening in the central prison in Nouakchott, during which the four terrorists managed to escape, a higher security committee formed for this purpose began its work and remained in a permanent and continuous session to assess and follow up the situation.” “.

And the statement continued: “After the committee obtained a number of information, it analyzed it and suggested the hypothesis that the terrorists were present in an area in the state of Adrar. After analyzing the information, it was confirmed, and then coordination began tightly between the air and ground forces, which led to locating the terrorists.” After they fortified themselves in a rugged mountainous area.

The two ministries stated: “During the combing and search operations carried out by ground units and gendarmerie units specialized in combating terrorism, the latter came under heavy fire, which led them to enter into a clash with terrorist elements, and this violent clash resulted in the killing of 3 terrorists and the arrest of a man.” fourth,” referring to the killing of a security man.

On Saturday, press reports revealed the identities of the four prisoners, who are:

• Likening Muhammad al-Rasoul, convicted of carrying arms against Mauritania and committing assaults with the aim of killing, and sentenced to death.

• Sheikh Al-Salik, convicted of high treason and carrying arms, was sentenced to death.

• Muhammad Mahmoud Muhammad Yaslam, convicted of attempting to join a gathering with the aim of committing terrorist crimes, was sentenced to ten years in prison, and has been in prison since 2020.

• Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Abd al-Karim, who is convicted of attempting to establish an association that sought to commit terrorist crimes and receive training abroad. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, and has been in prison since 2021.