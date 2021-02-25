The Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Information and Communication Technologies of Mauritania, Sidi Ould Salem, transferred the president of the Murcia Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, “Great interest” of the Government of the country in knowing the techniques of water use that are used in the Region of Murcia.

Ould Salem, who is also a government spokesman, expressed this intention in the framework of the visit to the regional Parliament of a delegation from the African country Boubacar Kane, Ambassador of Mauritania in Spain; Taleb-Khyar Djeh Cheikhmaleinine, Director of Scientific Research and Innovation; Cheikh Saad Bouh Camara, president of the Nouakchott Al Aasriya University, and Alfonso Torres, honorary consul.

The Mauritanian minister indicated that one of the main objectives of the Government of his country is to cooperate with the Region of Murcia “once we have verified the great dynamism of some of its economic sectors.”

In this regard, he stressed that «Mauritania is a country that offers great opportunities because it has gold, oil or gas mines, but significant investments are required to value all this potential. “We are very satisfied that the Murcia Region has shown interest in signing cooperation agreements such as the one we signed with the UPCT, and even in helping us develop sectors such as tourism,” added Ould Salem.

For his part, Alberto Castillo emphasized the “infinite investment possibilities that Mauritania offers to the Spanish.” He also highlighted the great interest shown by the Minister of Higher Education because the Spanish language and culture is known in his country, “to the point that they have already made the appropriate contacts in Madrid, through the Ministry of Culture, to inaugurate a headquarters for the Instituto Cervantes in Mauritania, since they consider Spanish as a fundamental language ».

Mauritania is more than twice the size of Spain, but its population does not reach four and a half million inhabitants. “Hence, we need outside collaboration to value all the potential we have,” said Ould Salem, who before the meeting with Castillo had signed his signature in the Assembly’s Golden Book.