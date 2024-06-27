Nouakchott (Agencies)

The curtain fell at midnight on Thursday-Friday on the presidential election campaigns in Mauritania, after two weeks of festivals and promotional activities carried out by the candidates, so that the country enters a phase of electoral silence today, before voters head to the polls tomorrow, Saturday.

The election campaigns did not witness security incidents or disturbances, during which the candidates toured various states of the country, and yesterday evening they organized their last propaganda festivals before the day of electoral silence (today, Friday). There are 4,728 voting offices in Mauritania, according to the Independent National Elections Commission.

Seven candidates are participating in these elections, most notably outgoing President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who is seeking to win a second presidential term, the opposition and anti-slavery human rights activist and member of Parliament Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid, who is running for the third time in a row, and the lawyer and member of the opposition Parliament, Eid Ould Mohamedane, who is running for the first time. Once in the presidential elections, the surgeon Dr. Otuma Somare.

Ould Ghazouani said that he “will recognize the victory of whoever wins, whoever he is.”

The candidates’ interests focused on making promises to solve problems and challenges such as unemployment, youth migration abroad, and addressing administrative and financial corruption, which all candidates agree undermines the country’s development efforts and improving infrastructure.

The Independent National Elections Commission is responsible for organizing the poll, and an observatory that includes national observers participates in monitoring it. Observer missions from the African Union and the International Organization of Francophonie also arrived to monitor the poll.

This is the eighth multiparty presidential vote that Mauritania has witnessed since the launch of the democratic pluralism process in the country in 1992.