Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After the historic achievement achieved by the Mauritania national team by defeating the Algerian “Desert Warriors” with a goal in the third round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations currently being held in Côte d’Ivoire, Amir Abdou, the technical director of the “Al-Mourabitoun” team, spoke to the French channel Blos, saying: A historic and heroic match, during which we lived an atmosphere Exceptional. I told the players: You have written the history of Mauritania in football, and I am proud of you, for the sake of your country and the millions of their fans, to whose hearts you have brought happiness.

Amir Abdo, who holds French citizenship and also Comoros citizenship, continued, saying: This achievement was achieved against a major team in African football, and it is superior to us at the level of individual performance, but we showed a lot of will, determination and desire at the collective level and we were well organized and our victory is deserved and we must enjoy it. With that.

Amir Abdou blamed those who looked at his team “inferiorly” before the match, and commented, saying: No one believed in the fortunes of the Mauritanian team and its ability to achieve a surprise and win, and there was no interest in talking about it or the formation of the team, but we believed in our ability to achieve that in one of the surprises. Beautiful football, and with this result, “Al-Mourabitoun” qualified for the round of 16 for the first time in the history of the tournament.