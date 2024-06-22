Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani called on West African countries to cooperate to confront terrorist groups, in an interview with a journalist before the presidential elections scheduled in the country at the end of this month.

Al-Ghazouani said, in an interview with Agence France-Presse yesterday, Friday, during the electoral campaign ahead of the elections scheduled for June 29, “The region must generate a common political will to be able to combat insecurity.”

He added, “I am not one of those who believe today that countries can face a threat like terrorism individually.”

The 67-year-old Mauritanian president is expected to be elected for a second term as president of the country, which has a population of 4.5 million and is located in a strategic location between North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

The Mauritanian president said that “the security situation in the region is not good at all,” but has become “worse.”

Mauritania has a border of over 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) with the Republic of Mali.

While terrorism has spread in the Sahel region, Mauritania has not witnessed any attack since 2011.

“We need to form a coalition,” Al-Ghazouani said, calling on countries in the region to “unite.”

He called for a possible alternative to the alliance of the five Sahel countries (G5), which was established in 2014 by Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Chad, to confront extremism.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have withdrawn from the G5 alliance in recent years.

“If the G5 Sahel is not the right group, we must find something else,” the Mauritanian president said.