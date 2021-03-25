The Mauritanian News Agency reported, Thursday morning, that a man had threatened to burn a plane belonging to Mauritanian Airlines on the floor of Nouakchott International Airport, “Umm Al-Tunisi”.

The agency added, on its website, that the arrest took place successfully and without losses, pointing out that the aforementioned person claims he has a problem with Mauritania.

He also claimed that he holds US citizenship.

A navigational source at Nouakchott International Airport said that a person stormed a plane that was empty of passengers and threatened to detonate it if the security authorities tried to storm it.