Mauritania announced, on Sunday, the resumption of diplomatic relations with Qatar, which were cut off four years ago due to a crisis between Doha and its neighbors.

“After intense contacts, over the past weeks, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and the State of Qatar decided to resume diplomatic relations between them,” the Mauritanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published on Sunday by the official Mauritanian News Agency.

The announcement came on the heels of a meeting Sunday in Doha between the Mauritanian Foreign Minister Ismail Ould Sheikh Ahmed and Qatari Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

The statement indicated that the two countries agreed to “reopen the two embassies as soon as possible.”

Mauritania cut ties with Qatar in June 2017.