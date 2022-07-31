While the torrential rains have swept Mauritania two days ago, social media sites were buzzing with a video of a child stuck since Saturday morning in the city of Boumdid in the center of the country.
The child, exhausted by hunger, thirst and exhaustion, is shown battling torrents by fixing himself on a rock.
The Mauritanian Ministry of Interior said on Facebook: “A special high-level permanent meeting is being held, comprising the leaders of the Air Army, the National Navy and the General Delegate for Civil Security and Crisis Management, in order to take appropriate measures to save the child stuck in the Boumdid Dam due to the torrential rains.”
“The rescue teams have arrived at the spot, and the steps are advanced and quick for the rest of the specialized teams to reach the aforementioned dam,” she added.
“The meeting of the aforementioned committee will continue and the fastest and most effective measures will be taken until the boy is returned to his family safe and sound,” the ministry added.
The rescue teams arrived at the place where the child Ahmed Weld Hadi was stuck, stressing that the steps are advanced and accelerated for the rest of the specialized teams to reach the aforementioned dam.
The ministry added, in a brief published on its Facebook page, that a high-level meeting has been held since the noon of Saturday, including the leaders of the Air Force, the National Navy and the General Delegate for Civil Security and Crisis Management.
She added that the aim of this meeting is to take the appropriate measures to save the child stuck in the Boumedied Dam due to the torrential rains.
The ministry stressed that the meeting will continue, and that “the fastest and most effective measures will be taken until the boy is returned to his family safe and sound, God willing.”
The family of the child, who has been stuck since Saturday morning in a dam in the municipality of Boumdeed, had asked the government to send a helicopter to complete the rescue operation, stressing that the civil protection team that arrived at the scene was unable to save the child.
