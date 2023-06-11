Mauricio Vicent, pictured in 2012. uly martin

On one of his last visits to Madrid, Mauricio Vicent told me with a circumstantial face and a point of deceitful solemnity. “Undeceive yourself, we have already stopped being the young promises of journalism.” Due to age, he was somewhat right. But little more. As regards his case, he continued to keep his interest in everything intact, he had his antennae placed where anything could happen, he continued glued to the ground, sniffing out the signs of the times, catching anecdotes and stories on the fly. that they could transmit the folds of things, always careful to give them that point of flavor that, after all, was going to be what would give them the context and help to capture their different layers of truth. He wrote mostly about Cuba for Spain, so he recomposed some issues that were happening far away, and in the closed framework of a dictatorship, and he had to serve them according to the degree of openness that the regime had and at what times. Sometimes you had to catch what counted between the lines. He knew how to do it very well.

He began studying law in Madrid. Eighties. The Socialists had just come to power, and the streets and clubs of the city had turned the excesses of the Movida into a habitual pattern of behavior. Getting lost was a way of life. “You have to get out of here,” says the Mauricio Vicent that Juan Padrón drew, walking in a cartoon on his way home at night, in Chronicles of Havana. A Galician in socialist Cuba. The book recounts the first years on the island of the man who had not yet become a journalist, and shows how bungled that socialism was in a Caribbean country, where the radiant joy of living and the ingenuity of its people helped to overcome the worst penalties. “I didn’t even have a bitch from Cuba. I only knew that some bearded men had made the revolution…”, says in another vignette that boy —he was 20 years old at the time— who was soon going to walk the streets of a city where the first thing that caught his attention was the number of “cars collector’s item” that he saw everywhere — “it looked like a movie from the 50s.” Years later, Mauricio Vicent published Havana: Autos & Architecture and there he gave shape to that fascination that opened up a new world for him.

It was a new world that was going to the bottom, and that would plunge even further with the fall of the Berlin Wall, but it was still for many the place of dreams and projections of the future, the last bastion of hope. There are all of these in his chronicles, if you were to read them straight now, that complicated task of seeing reality and telling it from the drunkenness of illusions imposed by a time of great expectations. This component is not trivial. Mauricio Vicent belonged to the generation that came later, that of the children of that feat or, if he prefers, that of the little brothers. He was one of those who arrived at the desserts, so he had breathed the festive atmosphere experienced by those who embarked with the best intentions on the challenge of changing the world, but what he had to go through were already the ruins of that project. So he took in and inhabited a deep tear. His challenge was to scratch at the wound, to account for the disappointment, to adjust to failure. He dealt with everyone, with the disillusioned who were on the margins, with those who still clung to the old battle of leaving injustices behind, with the bureaucrats who had seized power and wrapped their speeches in the jargon of Marxism-Leninism to protect their bastard interests. The old and the new, all of it.

Humor probably saved him. And the human warmth, the closeness. He had to make monumental balances to tell what was happening, he went through difficult times. He even came to settle again in Madrid, but he was no longer made for Europe and Havana had him tied up. He was already one more Cuban, although he wasn’t completely either. He gave the impression that everything around him was always somewhat provisional, that he continued on his way, with some new project in his head, always attentive to every detail, to the words and gestures of those he dealt with, but with a resounding firmness to to fulfill an inalienable purpose, that of living to the full —another generational brand—. It is the best way to do journalism, to get into the mud, but with that writing of his that allowed him to give shape to that handful of immense contradictions that have formed an intimate part of those who one day saw themselves dragged by the current of History after the triumph of Fidel and the barbudos. He insisted on knowing what this had meant, the traces he left and the screeching that that challenge continued to produce, he did it in the front row, shaken by the force of events. When one of these was so strong that it pushed him into the ditch, he would get up without giving it much importance and tell a joke. And another chronicle began.

