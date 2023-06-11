Mauricio Vicent (Madrid, 59 years old), historical correspondent for El PAÍS and the SER chain in Havana, died this Sunday in Madrid as a result of an asthma attack that led to a cardio-respiratory crisis. He was in contact with the newspaper until this very weekend. Few international journalists have been able to reflect with such depth and nuances on life —social, political, musical, human— in Cuba. His work was recognized with numerous awards and he wrote books, directed a movie and participated with Juan Padrón in a comic about the island, where he spent an important part of his life.

All those who were lucky enough to know him describe Mauricio as a generous and fun guy, who knew everyone in Havana. In fact, he was not only a reference for foreign correspondents on the island: any international delegation visiting the island or foreign diplomats knew where they could get the best information. In addition to his political chronicles, Vicent was a great specialist in Cuban music.

“He was our man in Havana,” explains journalist Isabel García Zarza, who was a Reuters correspondent between 1999 and 2005 and who was one of her great friends. “He was not just another correspondent or a correspondent to use, he was much more than that. Mauricio was ‘the’ correspondent in Havana, the first person called upon arrival, not only by new correspondents, but also by diplomats, businessmen… Anyone who wanted to know what was happening in Cuba would call Mauricio”.

In 1998 he won the prize for the best journalistic work abroad, awarded by the International Press Club of Spain. He was a finalist for the Cirilo Rodríguez Journalism Award in 1999. He wrote the book of interviews Che’s companions Made with photographer Francis Giacobetti. He is the author of the script for the documentary Music for live, shot in 2009 by Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón. In 2011 he directed his first documentary, Baracoa 500 years later, which he also wrote. In 2014 she published with Norman Foster the book Havana: Autos & Architecture, and in 2016, in collaboration with Juan Padrón, the comic Chronicles of Havana.

The Cuban writer Leonardo Padura, one of his great friends, evoked him like this this morning: “From the pain, we must remember Mauricio with his joy, his optimism, his human and intellectual perseverance. With his expansive character, in which traits of his Spanish origin and his acquired Cuban belonging were mixed in an organic and profound way, arming him with the ironic intelligence that characterized him. Like the extraordinary journalist that he was, loaded with the old ethics of the trade and the ability to see beyond the obvious and know how to transmit it. And, of course, as the good person and friend that he was. Like a decent person.”

The writer and Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez (c) and the film director Constantin Costa-Gavras (d), talk with Mauricio Vicent, in San Antonio de los Baños.

In 2011, the Cuban government withdrew his press credentials after covering the main news events on the island for 20 years. Vicent was then summoned by the International Press Center (CPI), dependent on the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was informed that his work credential, essential to carry out the work of a correspondent, would not be renewed.

The Cuban regime accused him of offering “a partial and negative image” of the Cuban reality. The management of EL PAÍS then responded to what was obvious to all international observers and the rest of the international journalists: it considered that the journalistic coverage of its correspondent in Havana was an example of professionalism, impartiality and balance, and that it was endorsed for a long career. After spending a period in Spain, he returned to Cuba, where he continued to write mostly on cultural issues.

“He moved like a fish in water in his beloved Havana, always from here to there in his car, to talk to people and find out what was happening,” continues Isabel García Zarza. “If something characterized Mauricio, it was that he knew everyone, his address book was overflowing with phone numbers, from the Central Committee of the Communist Party itself to the best artists in the country. He was an excellent conversationalist, inexhaustible, with exceptional empathy and humanity, and that was reflected in his chronicles. He knew how to explain like nobody else, counting between the lines, using humor and sarcasm, the very complex Cuban reality. No one like him to decipher and interpret what was happening in Cuba, a country he loved madly.”

“I wrote about politics, economics, diplomatic relations, and even about Santeria or baseball. He did not miss any area of ​​Cuban reality, ”adds the journalist. “But above all he enjoyed writing about music, his passion, of which he was an expert connoisseur, as well as a personal friend of the country’s leading musicians. When the Cuban authorities withdrew his correspondent accreditation, he left Cuba and returned to Spain, where he stayed for a few years. But he ended up returning to Havana because he was not able to stay away from the island”.

For his part, the singer and composer Santiago Auserón, Vicent’s personal friend, was very affected this Sunday by this “hard blow”. “He was a person who gave himself totally and showed an enormous passion for showing the Cuban reality. Music was also an element for it”.

In addition to being a journalist and filmmaker, Vicent entered the world of comics, when he wrote the script for Chronicles of Havana, in which cartoonist Juan Padrón captured the misadventures of a Spanish university student in the mid-eighties, Vicent himself. “Although the graphic novel focuses on my years of studying Psychology in Havana, we have both participated in history,” said the correspondent for EL PAÍS. In the comic, Vicent studies hard, is surprised by the daily life and the picaresque of Havana in the eighties, receives a scholarship with friends from half the world, falls in love and, above all, enjoys himself and drinks. Padrón added after the publication of the comic: “Mauricio quickly became Cuban. And if the island hasn’t changed in one thing, it’s in his love for gozadera. The ideological brick hardly exists today”.

In Cuba he met his wife, Ylsi, and his two children, Miguel and Camila, were born. He was the son of the writer, collaborator of EL PAÍS, Manuel Vicent, and Pilar Mulet. He also leaves behind a sister, Nora. And a desolate journalistic community, which will always remember his humor, his kindness, his generosity and his ability to tell the reality of an impossible country.