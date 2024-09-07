The Colombian para-athlete Mauricio Valencia achieved a historic victory by taking home the gold medal in a tight shot put competition at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

With a launch that reached 11.71 meters, Valencia won in the F34 category, thus obtaining the sixth gold medal for Colombia in this edition of the Games.

In a tight final, Moroccan Azeddine Nouiri took the silver medal with a throw of 11.70 metresjust one centimetre below the Colombian. Third place went to Ahmad Hindi, from Kuwait, with a throw of 11.66 metres, which gave him the bronze medal.

#Paris2024 | GOLD COLOMBIA 🥇! Mauricio Valencia makes history 🤩 The Colombian para athlete takes home the gold medal after an INCREDIBLE throw in a very tight event. 🥇 Mauricio Valencia 🇨🇴 – 11.71m

🥈 A. Nouiri 🇲🇦 – 11.70m

🥉 A. Hindi 🇯🇴 – 11.66m This is… pic.twitter.com/TrzOE8iruZ — Colombian Sport 🇨🇴 (@DeportColombia) September 7, 2024

This new achievement represents the Mauricio Valencia’s fifth Paralympic medal in his careerconsolidating him as the most successful athlete in the history of Colombian para athletics, surpassing José Gregorio Lemos, who until then held four medals.

The event was held on Saturday, September 7thmarking the start of a successful day for Colombian sport in Paris 2024. Valencia, who competed in the F34 category, not only took the gold medal, but also achieved his personal best of the season, consolidating his status as one of the best athletes in the world in his discipline.

This becomes Mauricio’s fifth Paralympic medal in his career, and is the Colombia’s sixth gold medal in Paris.

