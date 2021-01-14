After the defeat of Boca Juniors against Santos of Brazil in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, Mauricio Serna was very critical of the performance of the squad and shot with everything against the Colombian side, Frank Fabra.

“This is not the Boca that the fans want to see. Yesterday Boca did not compete, Santos was playing the final and Boca the first phase of the Copa Libertadores. What happened is very sad, “Serna said in dialogue with TyC Sports.

“Tactically you can pay attention to the coach, but you have to be rebellious. Yesterday it was not like that. A new opportunity was left to reach the final,” added the former central midfielder, winner of two Libertadores with Xeneize.

In turn, he spoke in particular about Frank Fabra and was very tough on the defender: “The Fabra thing is not laying eggs, it is irresponsible. The eggs in football is not only Chicho Serna who kicked. Eggs had Riquelme who always played, Palermo who always scored goals and Córdoba who always took her out of the corner “.

Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo played a great game and scored 2-0 for Santos. Faced with his great performance, Chicho questioned the players for not being able to stop him: “In the first one you have to throw him on the platform so that he realizes that he is playing a Cup semifinal.”

Mauricio Serna with the two Liberators that he won.

He also expressed his opinion on Miguel Ángel Russo’s proposal: “Russo has responsibility. I can’t expect Boca to play like River, but I do hope that he plays like Boca. Yesterday that didn’t happen. That is why the club needs reinforcements.”

Finally, he closed by talking about Juan Román Riquelme, his former partner and one of the vice-presidents of the club: “I know Riquelme. I’m sure he didn’t sleep yesterday because of the fight over Boca.”

