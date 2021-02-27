Paris Saint Germain not only boasts its showcase full of local championships and the millions in the bank, but also of having a lot of hierarchy in the squad. Because when Neymar, Angel Di María or Mauro Icardi are not there, there is always a star ready to shine and the one who has been breaking it all is Kylian Mbappé.

At just 22 years old, the French striker is no surprise, since he has been at a very high level for several seasons, but in the absence of the main glittering figures on the attack front of Paris; took the baton and led his team to a comfortable 4-0 victory against Dijon, for the date 27 of Ligue 1.

The one who paved the way for a new victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s team (his tenth celebration since arriving in the French capital) was Moise Kean, when just six minutes had elapsed. The Italian is also going through a great scoring streak and has accumulated 11 goals in the tournament. But he runs far behind compared to Mbappé.

Pochettino giving directions in Dijon.

The former Monaco (precisely the team that had beaten PSG last Sunday) increased the advantage by converting his penalty execution (dry shot, in the middle) and already in the second half, he defined in an exquisite way to stamp the third cry of the match . With his double, the 2018 World Champion in France leads the gunners table alone with 18 conquests (three more than Memphis Depay).

With the shares liquidated, Danilo Pereira won at the top and anticipated goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi to put the final 4-0, eight minutes from closing. Thus the things, the Parisian box was positioned second, with 57 units of 81 possible, although it will have to wait to see how Lyon comes out (it goes against Marseille) that it can pass (it has 55). As well Poche will be on the lookout for another game on Sunday, Lille (leader with 59) welcoming Strasbourg. For his part, Dijon sank further into last place (just 15 points).