It will soon be a year since Mauricio Pochettino succeeded Thomas Tuchel on the bench of Paris Saint-Germain.

The arrival of the Argentine coach from Tottenham quickly packed PSG supporters, who could not take Thomas Tuchel any more. In a year of time, the German won the Champions League with Chelsea and during that time, Mauricio Pochettino is still not unanimous at Paris Saint-Germain. And for good reason, the ex-manager of Spurs struggles to impose a playing identity on his team as well as clear principles. Certainly, the workforce has been upset with the arrivals of players such as Wijnaldum, Hakimi or even Messi and Nuno Mendes. But by demanding time, Mauricio Pochettino begins to lose patience with some observers. This is particularly the case of Antonio Cassano, former great scorer of the Italian selection, who really knocked out the PSG coach on the channel. Twitch by Christian Vieri during a live.

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino already in danger in Paris https://t.co/CoaPyASpj1 – Foot01.com (@ Foot01_com) October 4, 2021

“Pochettino will have a short life at PSG. I heard bad things about him. He’s a great guy, a ten or more, but as a coach he doesn’t do a minute of tactics when the team asks him to. He asks players for advice on how to play, I can’t believe it. He has never coached champions and now he has a hard time coaching the big boys ” launched Antonio Cassano, who already imagines Zinedine Zidane in place of Mauricio Pochettino on the bench of Paris SG. “From what I understand, if he continues down this path, he will not have much time. Watch out for Zizou “ he said to conclude. Zidane, a fantasy of several years for Qatar, which has never managed to materialize the arrival of the 1998 world champion. Currently free from any contract, the three-time winner of the Champions League on the bench of Real Madrid seems rather on stand-by while waiting for the position of coach of the French team to become available. Maybe after the 2022 World Cup… in Qatar, precisely.