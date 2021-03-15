What happened with Angel Di Maria during the match between Paris saint germain and the Nantes generated great concern in the world of football. It is that after Leonardo, the sports director of the Parisian team, descended from the top of the audience to directly give a message to Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine DT decided to replace Angelito with Leandro Paredes. And immediately afterwards, the cameras captured the moment in which together they retired on their way to the changing rooms, while Poche gave him explanations. The scene undoubtedly surprised and set off alarms.

Minutes later, Parisian media reported that the Argentine soccer player had suffered a robbery at his home and, despite the fact that at some point there was talk of a kidnapping, fortunately both his partner and his two daughters did not find out what happened, despite who were at home at that time. After the 2-1 defeat, and without giving many more details about what happened, Pochettino referred to the issue and told how the unfortunate event suffered by Fideo was experienced on the pitch.

“There are extra-football situations that we have to pay attention to and I think that the footballers are the first to know, like us, of the disappointment of having lost the three points, but there are situations that you already know …”, the DT began in conference . In addition, he added: “The group is already worried, not only about the defeat, but about other things that surely you already have knowledge. It is not an excuse but there was a non-normal drop in energy.”

To close, on the subject he expressed: “Therefore, when they asked me if we had talked with the players … Yes, we talked with the players, but not about what happened in football. We will have time to talk about that tomorrow or the day after.” .