Chelsea is ending one of the worst seasons in its history that began with the change of ownership with the departure of Román Abramóvich and the arrival of Todd Boehly who decided to end the cycle of Thomas Tuchel unexpectedly to make way for Graham Potter from Brighton but he could not translate his idea and was fired from the Stamford Bridge club without penalty or glory that left the blue team with a very poor performance in the Premier League and without European football for the 2023/24 campaign. In the midst of this, the club invested a fortune in the January transfer market in players of the likes of Enzo Fernández and Mykhaylo Mudryk but also secured the signings of Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto for the next campaign.
In the midst of this panorama, Mauricio Pochettino will be announced as the new coach of the Stamford Bridge team with a contract that will run until the end of the 2026 season. The former PSG coach has the difficult task of turning the ship right again and to that plans an Argentine revolution in the Blues.
For that, think of three world champions with Argentina in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the aim of changing the heads of the other players on the squad. The players that Mauricio Pochettino has in mind to join Enzo Fernández are: Emiliano Martínez, Lautaro Martínez and Alexis Mac Allister.
How is the situation of Emiliano Martínez at Aston Villa?
The goalkeeper who was chosen as the best in the World Cup and as The Best by FIFA would be looking for a new challenge with the aim of being able to play in the Champions League, something that would not be possible with Chelsea next season. In addition, it was reported that Tottenham and Manchester United are interested in Dibu’s services.
How is Lautaro Martínez’s situation?
It is the most difficult to get out of the three since Toro is the top figure of Inter and will be the team captain for next season but he is also one of the most beloved players by all Neroazzurro fans. His signings would be very expensive.
How is the situation of Alexis Mac Allister?
There are no doubts that he will leave Brighton for one of the great teams in English football but it is not known which one so far. Liverpool have already started contacts with their environment and are the favorites to stay with his signing but nothing has been resolved so far. In addition to Chelsea, both Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal showed some interest in his services.
