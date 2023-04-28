In 90min we have confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at Chelsea is imminent. Beyond the fact that the contract has not been signed, there is a total verbal agreement between both parties and it is a matter of days for the movement to become official on the part of the London club. That being the case, from now on we can consider the Argentine coach as the one in charge of making future decisions regarding the assembly of the squad for the following year where the wounds of the worst season in many years for the institution will be sought.
As of today, Frank Lampard has been ratified as manager for the rest of the season. However, his decisions will not have any relevance in the future of the team, Mauricio is already the one who will define what will happen to each man under contract with the club, one of the key movements and one that is one hundred percent in his hands is the final purchase or departure of Joao Félix at the end of the course.
Those from London have a purchase preference with Atlético de Madrid for the summer and the Spanish club wants the Portuguese out of the squad anyway. The Premier League team has the resources to buy the striker while Joao plans to continue on the squad, but this only has to be done if Pochettino wants it, if the coach sees the player as a useful man it will be signed, otherwise, his departure will be an immediate procedure.
