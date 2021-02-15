Mauricio Pochettino, “heroic” legend of Espanyol and now coach of Paris Saint-Germain, returns to Barcelona this Tuesday to face Lionel Messi’s team in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. A more than special match for the Argentine coach against the best player in the world, one who wants both to eliminate from the competition and to bring his squad.

Because it is the feeling of the born in Murphy, although in his public statements he must be cautious. “I heard Neymar’s statements about playing next year with Messi, but I have to be very careful with what I say about players from other teams,” he cautiously remarked last January, when the Brazilian – who will not be against Barcelona due to injury – He said he wanted to play with Leo again.

“One always dreams of having the best players,” Pochettino conceded then. A coach who, in addition, is in the antipodes of Barcelona. Eliminate Messi or take him out of the Catalan club in the middle of the year? The question is valid, at least for the fans of a particular club, because DT is an anti-Barcelona symbol in Catalonia itself …

Pochettino and Kylian Mbappé, PSG figure. Photo EFE

“I will never be coach of the Barça or Arsenal because I am closely linked to Espanyol and Tottenham “, said the coach, a symbol parakeet, in 2018 and when he was training Tottenham when asked about a possible interest from FC Barcelona.

“I’d rather work on my farm in Argentina than go to train at certain clubs,” he had come to say that day despite the fact that no one had ever linked his name to the third great Englishman, although the performances, the forms and the results of his team had caused his name to sound almost in any great historical or modern in Europe.

Although he qualified those statements two years later, the Argentine coach now arrives in Barcelona in a role as a declared “anti-Barcelona player” and, above all, as a legend of Espanyol, a team that is now in the Second Division.

“For me, Pochettino has the same importance for Espanyol that Guardiola or Cruyff may have in the Barça“, said the former president of the blue and white club Joan Collet (2012-2016), where the Argentine left an indelible mark in two periods as a player (1994-2000, 2004-2006) and another as a coach (2009-2012).

To the point that gate 6 of the RCDE Stadium, the number he wore in his two stages as a footballer, is dedicated to him, the foreigner with the most games played for the club (301). A stadium that, without his arrival at the bank in January 2009, would probably have been inaugurated on the ascent.

Pochettino scoring Swedish Henrik Larsson in a 2004 Barcelona-Espanyol Catalan classic. AP Photo

“We were sunk,” recalls Collet, then an influential manager of this club and the main defender of his hiring. Pochettino had hung up his boots three years earlier and was finishing his training as an assistant coach in the women’s team.

“At the coach level, he was nobody,” Collet concedes, “but I had an intuition with him. I saw him every 15 days on the pitch, watching Espanyol games, talking to the injured, those not called up. Many had been his teammates. , he had a lot of ancestry. “

In the absence of ten dates, the team was still bottom, eight points from salvation, but the miracle occurred: they got 25 out of 30 possible points, ensuring permanence in the penultimate match against Almería.

“As a coach the greatest joy I have had was in Almería when we were saved, in my first season,” said Pochettino just after qualifying Tottenham for the 2019 Champions League semi-final, whose final he would lose to Liverpool.

His players at the time describe him as a charismatic coach. “The secret was knowing how to lift his spirits (…) As a good Argentine, he knows how to motivate, he knows how to touch the grain,” recalls his former partner Javi Chica.

After that “heroic salvation”, Espanyol opened its new stadium with pomp that summer in a friendly with Liverpool.

The joy was short-lived: six days later, central Dani Jarque, whom Pochettino had appointed captain, died suddenly.

“They were very difficult years,” recalls Javier de Haro, a radio journalist who has been a commentator for Espanyol games for 25 years and is a friend of the Argentine.

“We were in full economic crisis, Dani Jarque died, the new stadium deprived us of being able to sign, the best players were leaving …”. Even so, the team did not experience difficulties and offered a good game.

“He had taken a lot from Marcelo Bielsa,” his coach at Newell’s, Espanyol and Argentina, says Chica. He also professionalized the club, especially his training center, where he worked from sunrise to sunset, recalls President Collet.

September 2012: Pochettino, DT of Espanyol, with Marcelo Bielsa, who would say to Athletic Bilbao. Photo EFE

At times it was “excessive,” says Moisés Hurtado. “It was not only to control the football issue, also everything else, the management and personal relationships, hierarchies …” At the beginning of its fifth season, in November 2012, the idyll ended and Joan Collet, who had been a week As president, he terminated his contract by mutual agreement.

“I imagined Pochettino many years at Espanyol. I thought he would be our Alex Ferguson,” he pointed out resigned.

Even so, the figure of the Murphy Sheriff It is still closely linked to Espanyol, relegated to the second division last year. This lover of good wine keeps his home in Barcelona, ​​near the old Sarrià stadium, where he made his debut in 1994 at the age of 22, and sometimes visits the new Albiazul stadium.

For long-suffering Espanyol fans like Dani Cañete (39 years old), the love story continues: “For a parakeet, it’s always nice to see how the Barça misses. If it is also against Pochettino, it is even more exciting. “

Clear ideas

“Of course we have ideas and structures on how to attack and how to stop Barcelona. We always trust the players to do their job in the best possible way and obtain a positive result,” said Pochettino ahead of the match between his PSG and the culé team in an interview with UEFA.com.

Despite the many criticisms that his rival coach, Ronald Koeman, has aroused, the Argentine coach has words of praise for the Dutchman.

“After seven months of work, they have put their ideas into practice and the team knows what the coach expects of them. I see a solid team, with clear ideas and great footballers. It is a team that knows how to compete very well,” he said. with political correctness after they flew some darts at each other during the Messi affair by the potential change of Leo from Barcelona to PSG.

The day he beat Guardiola’s Barcelona at the Camp Nou

At the beginning of 2009, Espanyol was struggling at the bottom of the Spanish League table. The results forced the leaders to react: Bartolomé Márquez, appointed coach at the start of the 2008-2009 season, was replaced on December 6 by José Manuel Esnal.

By January 20, he was no longer at the club. That day, with the team on the brink, Pochettino, then 37, took office.

The day after his appointment, the first big test arrived for Poche with the clash in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey against Barcelona. To everyone’s surprise, the young coach asked his team to press up and got a 0-0.

On February 21, a month later, Pochettino’s first feat as a coach came. Espanyol, last in the league and before facing Real Madrid for matchday 25, had to face another derby unbalanced in front of the great Barça of Pep Guardiola and the superstars Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and company.

Pocchetino, the day before his first great feat as DT: beat Guardiola’s Barcelona, ​​who that year would complete the Sextete, winning all the titles he played. Photo EFE / Alberto Estévez

The balance of the young Argentine coach was not very encouraging: three draws and a defeat in the League and eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa de la Rey (the Barça won the second leg 3-2).

But Espanyol faced the challenge uncomplexed and driven by the encouragement of their new coach.

It was a tough classic, in which 13 cautions were shown.

After the break, ex-Barcelona player Iván de la Peña scored a double in five minutes (at 5 and 10) and although Yaya Touré reduced distances shortly after, it would not be enough for him. Barça, defeated three days before traveling Lyon for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

It was Mauricio Pochettino’s first great success at the bank: the Parakeets They achieved their first victory in 27 years in a duel against Barcelona in a season in which the Catalan club ended up taking the League-Cup-Champions treble.

It was practically 12 years ago. Espanyol would end the season far from relegation, in an honorable 10th place, and Pochettino’s career as a coach would take off.

With information from AFP and DPA.