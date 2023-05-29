He Chelsea confirmed this Monday to the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as the new coach for the next two seasons, with the option of one more.

Pochettino, who has trained in Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, it will succeed Frank Lampard, interim coach until the end of the season, Graham Potter, the last permanent coach of the ‘Blues’, who was fired in March for poor results.

(Shakira’s lawyer leaks the truth and talks about the serious problems with Piqué) (James Rodríguez responds to the Colombians: ‘I really like that you put me…’)

much uncertainty

The Argentine, who has not worked since he left the paris saint germain In 2022, he picks up a Chelsea in the middle of the rebuilding process, with no options to play European competition next season, after a blank course, and with more than 600 million spent in the last two transfer windows.

One of the great uncertainties regarding the Stamford Bridge team will be what reinforcements it will be able to do this summer, to stay within the limits of the financial ‘fair play’, after disbursing 330 million last winter market and 300 million last summer.

Pochettino already has extensive experience in the Premier League, where he managed a practically recently promoted Southampton and took it to eighth place and the Europa League.

Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2023

After a year and a half with the ‘Saint’, Pochettino went to Tottenham and led the ‘Spurs’ to fight for the Premier title, with a runner-up, and to the unforgettable 2018-2019 season, in which Tottenham played their first final of the Champions League, which they lost against Liverpool 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Argentine left Tottenham months after that final, after a bad start to the season, and was hired in January 2021 by PSG, replacing Thomas Tuchel.

However, after a year and a half with the Parisians and a Ligue 1 title, a French Cup and a Champions League semifinal in 2021, lost against him Manchester City, Pochettino left PSG and has remained out of management until now.

A good return?

After being related to a possible return to Tottenham, who has no permanent coach after the dismissal of Anthony Conte, Pochettino returns to London, but to the west of the city, where he will try to restore glory to a Chelsea that has been adrift since the new owner, the billionaire Todd Boehley, substitute for Roman Abramovichdecided to fire Tuchel earlier this season.

The departure of the German, the architect of the club’s second Champions League in 2021, was not solved by the signing of Potter, who was removed from the Brighton & Hove Albion paying the termination clause of 21 million pounds (24 million euros) and with a multi-year contract.

His terrible position in the Premier, with the Champions League a long way away, plus the eliminations in the two domestic cups, both at the hands of Manchester City, triggered his dismissal and the hiring of Frank Lampard until the end of the course, which far from correcting the course of The English had six straight defeats in their first six games and finished with the team in twelfth position in the table.

(Piqué and Clara Chía: the big problem they staged in a jewelry store)

(Another footballer’s brother is shot to death: fourth violent death in the family)

EFE