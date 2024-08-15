Mauricio Pochettino could become the new coach of the United States national team. This has been confirmed by American journalist Ivan Kasanzew, who points out that the Argentine has already reached an agreement with the team of the stars and stripes.
In this way, Pochettino would replace Gregg Berhalter on the bench, who was dismissed from his position after the failure of the US team in the failed Copa America. In addition, the idea is that the Argentine will be the one to lead the United States in the 2026 World Cup that will be held precisely in the North American country, together with Mexico and Canada.
Pochettino has a long career as a coach. The Argentine began his time as a coach in 2008 at Espanyol, and since then has played for Sputhampton, Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea. His last club was the blue team with which he terminated his contract by mutual consent on May 21.
As a coach, the Argentine has managed to lift three titles, all of them during his time at PSG: the French Super Cup in 2020, the French Cup in the 2020/21 season and Ligue 1 in the 2021/22 season.
Although his time at Chelsea cannot be described as exactly satisfactory, the Argentine is a coach with a good reputation in the market and his name has been mentioned for big European coaches such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and even as a successor to Gareth Southgate at the helm of the English national team.
