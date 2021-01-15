The Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, has tested positive for covid-19, the French soccer champion club announced this Friday, on the eve of Saturday’s game in Angers, corresponding to the 20th day of Ligue 1 .

The coach, who arrived at the controls of the team earlier this month to replace German Thomas Tuchel, “is going to respect the isolation” and it will be his deputies, Jesús Pérez and Miguel D’Agostino, who will lead PSG in Angers, the club specified on its Twitter account.

Source: AFP