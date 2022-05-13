PSG strengthened to win the UEFA Champions League and fell by the wayside in the round of 16. After winning 1-0 in the first leg and starting up on the scoreboard at the Santiago Bernabéu, Mauricio Pochettino’s team suffered an incredible comeback and were eliminated.
What few imagined is that this it was going to be the first of the epic nights of Real Madrid in this Champions. The Spanish team qualified for the grand final and did so after incredible victories against Chelsea and Manchester City.
Ancelotti’s men overcame many adversities and now Pochettino surprised with a comparison with eliminations. “When we look at the last three ties, we were the closest to defeating Real Madrid. More than Chelsea or Manchester City. We had bad moments in certain periods that made it impossible for us to continue in the competition,” he declared.
His words soon went viral and generated the outrage of many PSG fans. Everything indicates that the Argentine coach is living his last weeks in the French team, since rumors indicate that they will go for a new coach. This week the option arose that Marcelo Gallardo is one of the candidates to replace him, along with Thiago Motta and Joachim Low.
#Mauricio #Pochettino #compared #elimination #PSG #Chelsea #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply