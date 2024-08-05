Mauricio Ortega He did his best, but failed to qualify for the final of the discus throw in the athletics of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ortega achieved a record of 61 meters 72 centimeters, but that mark only allowed him to finish tenth and say goodbye to the Games.

First place in the series went to the Lithuanian Mycolas Aleknawith a record of 67.47 meters, the second place was achieved Matthew Denny, with a mark of 66.83 meters and the third was Lukas Weisshaidingerwith 66.72 meters.

Neither Licona nor Aguilar

In the 400-meter qualifying series, the Colombians Lina Licona and Evelis Aguilar They did not advance to the semi-finals directly, but will have to do so in the play-offs.

In the second series, Licona recorded a time of 51.85 seconds for sixth place, while Evelis Aguilar was seventh with 53.36 seconds.

The play-off will be this Tuesday at 4:20 in the morning, Colombian time.

