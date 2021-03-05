Mauricio Mesones he makes his way as a soloist with Viaje tropical, his first album in which he seeks to represent the personality of the Peruvian, and which means a tribute to the tropical music of our country.

The interpreter tells us how, despite the pandemic, he has managed to carry this project forward, and what is his secret to preserve the affection and complicity with all his audience.

You have just presented “La cumbia del amor”, which is the first single from your solo album Viaje tropical

This first song that I just released is like a preview of what is going to come on my solo album. “The cumbia of love” is the first song on this seven-song record. What we are doing here is investigating, curating, because it is a tribute to Peruvian tropical music.

It is not the typical tribute in which we get together, we select ten covers, we see which one comes out beautiful or is the most popular and we record it; there is nothing wrong with it. What we have done is investigate how cumbia is played in Peru, because it is not played in the same way in the north, in the center, in the south, or on the coast.

We have done this research work and on it we have begun to compose. The connection that I had at the time of the composition with Martín Choy, who is a musician that I admire a lot and it is a pleasure to be able to make music with him, first with Los Mojarras, then with La Sarita, and now I have the pleasure and the honor of playing with him and sharing the co-authorship of almost all the songs on this album; it has been very rewarding.

On that is born “The cumbia of love”, which is the song with which we present this project, difficult to do, but it is being done with a lot of love and I think it will give a lot to talk about.

The cumbia has several styles. The northern cumbia, the jungle cumbia and the southern cumbia. Are you going to bring together all the styles of this genre on this album?

I am not going to tell you that I am going to gather all the styles of this genre because there are many ways to play. But there is an approach towards the jungle, an approach to the south and an approach to the northern cumbia.

This album only has one participation, where I invite the teachers Quiroga Querevalú from the Agua Marina group to participate with me in a song that is the way we interpret northern cumbia. There is no cover on this album.

How do you make the decision to be a soloist?

Being a soloist was the step I had to take and I took it in a very good way. I think my creativity has exploded and the reaction capacity that I have been able to find in the band, with which I play, has been a great support so that we can present, uninterruptedly, content during all the months of last year and this year .

We have not stopped working on content creation, song recording, video recording. I believe that as a project we are starting a beautiful stage that is going to lead us to important things.

When you launched your solo career, the pandemic arrived, how did it affect the projects you had?

Quarantine grabs us coming back from playing. We heard the presidential message coming back from a presentation and, well, we thought it was going to last 15 days as they said, then I realized that it was going to last a lot longer and that’s where I already panicked. Nor am I going to lie to you and say that I was not afraid, I panicked because we had the entire first half of 2020 full of dates, we had almost everything closed.

We had just played at El vivo por el rock, at the Alternative Festival, we were with Gian Marco in Huanchaco, for Valentine’s Day – I’m talking about 2020 – we had had a lot of important things and well, this grabs us ( the pandemic).

After panicking for a few days, I raised the whole year of work, but on that, there are some things that had to be modified, adapted. I think it was a good year for us, not only because we have been able to get content, although it is true there are many songs that may be covers, but the way in which we have presented the song, in an audiovisual way, the videos that we have done have been very original. We have presented music in a different way, I think that has been a very important factor to be able to communicate.

The interesting thing is that we are not going to stop releasing content in every month of this year, we have already mapped that too. Right now we have been working on what would become our job for next year.

We have to work, people cannot be without musical content. Now for how the networks are moving, an artist who does not propose something for at least a week and does not renew his commitment to his audience, I think he will tend to disappear.

Despite this, you managed to get songs out throughout 2020, how did you do?

One of the things that I think are the characteristics of the human group that we have come to form is that it represents a lot the personality of the Peruvian, the good Peruvian, the cool Peruvian, the hardworking Peruvian, the Peruvian that everything can go wrong, but get up the next day to continue working.

I think these are the characteristics of this group, when the pandemic begins, when I realized that everything was going to last longer, I talk to people and ask them how are the capacities to be able to record remotely? And they were all up to date. This is a group that has young and experienced people, so we all learn there, it has been a very interesting process.

How have you adapted to this pandemic to stay connected with your audience?

I have always been my own community manager, I have always managed my networks. First, because I believe that it is a matter of respect for the public, that when they speak to me, I respond to them. That a person whom you do not have the pleasure of meeting, who follows you for your music, who somehow admires and loves you, sends you a message, it is a show of affection and the best return one can have is attending him personally.

I’ve always had the idea of ​​managing my own networks. I think that has been one of the things that has served a lot so that it has been able to have a big, strong and rapid growth in social networks. I’m not going to tell you that I have large networks or that I have a million followers, but the ones I have, I know that I can reach (them) much easier.

I’d rather have 25,000 followers than have a million and not be able to serve them as I would like. Because there are also many artists who have a million and only have three interactions, there is a lot of inflated numbers as well. In all my networks, I can give you the security because I manage them, that they are completely organic.

Mauricio Mesones Photo: Giancarlo Aponte

How difficult is it to build your solo career in this context of the pandemic?

It has been a matter of adapting and going with sincerity. I simply show myself as I am, as I talk to you, I am on stage, and that is how I am on the street. What you see is what there is, there is no pose and I think that is what the public really values.

I have many problems with the fact that people see the artist in an unattainable way, but I am an artist who makes popular music, contact with people helps me a lot. It helps me a lot because in order to interpret I need to know how people live, how people walk, where they move, what their needs are.

What has served me the most is being able to open my communication channels to be able to get to know my audience. It also serves me (the networks) because there are many people who do not know that I am a soloist.

I think that with the new thing I’m doing, presenting myself with a beautiful project, which is strong and at the same time is romantic, familiar, but at the same time it is also ‘achorado’, it has several characteristics and, as I said at the beginning, the characteristic to represent the real Peruvian, the honest Peruvian, the ordinary Peruvian, and the Peruvian who gets up every day to work, who does not give up; that’s my project.

People connect because they realize that there are no poses here, they (people) can be seen in this group. When people in the street tell me: ‘let’s see, sing something’, I sing well, I don’t feel like it because it’s a sign of affection.

Why the cumbia and not another genre?

Because Peruvian cumbia is the genre that I like. From a very young age I listened to a lot of Andean and Latin American music, a lot of Peruvian music in general. So Peruvian tropical music has a lot of influence from various things, it also has a lot of rock influence. Peruvian cumbia is the genre that makes me feel, that makes me live, that makes me dance, that makes me awaken that fire that other genres do not.

I have experimented with other genres, I did a project in which I sang Peruvian cumbia songs in Afro-Peruvian genres, waltzes, festivities. I did it as part of a project that came out and I found it interesting to experiment.

What projects do you have? We do not know when the end of the pandemic will be, but what will you do when all this is over?

When all this is over I hope I can go out to work. I hope that when all this is over we will not have had so many losses, I hope that this will be solved quickly because what is happening right now is terrible. Many people are dying, many people are left with many sequels as well.

If we want to see it from a beautiful side, what I hope is to return to play live, have presentations, but right now what I am focused on is taking care of myself, being healthy, taking care of my family and that all this happens quickly.

I don’t feel cool telling you I want to go out to play at concerts, live, and yes, but what I want right now is for people to become aware that we have to take care of ourselves. The priority right now is health, because it is useless that we are already going to have concerts when I may be dead.

What have you learned from the pandemic?

It has taught me the lesson of the importance of family. The family has to be more united.

What is your dream?

For a long time I was desperate with the issue of awards and all those things, but later, with experience, one realizes that as a musician I have nothing to prove to anyone. My work is the best proof that I am doing it honestly, fairly. So I’m not desperate for awards or recognitions, if they arrive, in good time, but I don’t work based on recognition.

One of the things I want the most is for me to get healthy to see my happy daughters grow up, that’s what I want. As times are now, I want my family to be healthy so that they can see and enjoy with my daughters, that my mom and dad can enjoy their granddaughters.

It would be very selfish if one of my dreams is to play in a full stadium right now … That is useless if you are not healthy, or if the people you love are not healthy, there are a lot of people who are dying.

Facebook: @mauriciomesonesperu / Instagram: @mauriciomesones

