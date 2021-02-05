“I think it’s a beautiful song and well done,” Mauricio Mesones tells us about ‘La cumbia del amor’, the first single from his new album, which is released today on all musical platforms. Since leaving Bareto, the musician began to make his way with his own style, band and, now, his own songs. “Those that came out of the drawers.” “This is the second album I’ve been making, experimenting with things and working on my own songs, which is something that many people asked me since I was in Bareto,” says the singer.

Don’t you take communion with covers anymore?

They don’t bother me and they don’t seem any less worthy to me, I did them last year, but yes, it was a good moment of creation. In the group I found the right person to do it: Martín Choy. Our process is fast and powerful.

How difficult was it to take this step?

It is difficult, especially in tropical music. People are afraid of change, but without wanting to be arrogant, this album that we are working on with the band is a concept. In Peru we are rich in many aspects and the Peruvian cumbia is something that represents us, it is one of the most listened to musical genres and it is played differently in different parts of the country. This album is a tribute to cumbia, but without covers or reversals, but with songs from each region.

In addition, it is a disc gestated in the pandemic …

We have been working since September of last year. We haven’t finished it yet for obvious reasons. This group has many characteristics of what Peru really is, because it knows how to accommodate itself to adversity. Last year I released 10 songs and they were all recorded on quarantine. It is the typical example of the real Peruvian, with people from the south, center and north. There is a Chinese, a cholo, everything …

How much damage do you think the pandemic has caused to musical artists?

I think that the damage that culture in general has suffered is incalculable, because in music the vast majority are without working. There are things that should be carried in a better way, it is not about going out to ask for money, but that they give us tools and facilities. I felt bad when there was a loadout for the Armonía 10 concert, because they were following all the parameters of the Ministry of Culture and when the show was canceled, the ministry did not come out to support them. Unfortunately, people do not see the reality of us. It is not that we earn royalties, we also pay taxes. We have every right to ask for the same help as others.

Do you consider it profitable to do concerts online?

I think so, to the extent that it can be capitalized with sponsors. Nor is it desperate to sell tickets. You have to generate an audience with word of mouth and with content on the networks s. An artist cannot afford not to have networks because it is a way of knowing what your audience is talking about. This is a business and you have to add value to the public. The artist must look for tools and with new technologies you can do it. I don’t have a million followers, but I have had great growth in the networks.

